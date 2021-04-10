BoringDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $869.96 or 0.01457381 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,062 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

