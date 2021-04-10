BOScoin (BOS) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2,905.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

