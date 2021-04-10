Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,846 shares of company stock worth $953,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -255.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

