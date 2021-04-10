Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $61,831.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

