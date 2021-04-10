BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $125,553.99 and $37,051.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

