BoutsPro Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $162,951.20 and $53,075.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

