BOX Token (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $17.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00372782 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

