BOX Token Price Tops $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $8.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00367165 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002174 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001557 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

