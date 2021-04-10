Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Boyd Gaming worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

