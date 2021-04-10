Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. 531,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

