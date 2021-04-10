Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.08

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.08 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.85). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 37,546 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £66.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.08.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.