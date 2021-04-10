Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $55.24 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.