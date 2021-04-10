Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 518.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120,584 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.32% of Brinker International worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,688,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $68.38 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

