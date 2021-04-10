Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

