Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,365. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

