Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.61 Million

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report sales of $267.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $275.40 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000.

FOXF stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

