Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post sales of $223.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $885.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $860.53 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $862.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

