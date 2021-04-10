Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.68 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $358.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,925. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.