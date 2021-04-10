Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $358.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.90 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,925. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

