Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.37 Million

Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce sales of $710.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.21 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

