Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.04. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.