Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.93 Million

Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report $854.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.50 million to $897.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $783.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $156.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.