Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.60) and the highest is ($1.42). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. 285,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,685. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

