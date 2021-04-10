Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.38. State Street reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 204,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 61.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

