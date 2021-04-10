Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,660,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,837,176. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

