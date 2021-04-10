Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

