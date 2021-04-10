Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $42.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $54.18 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $87.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

