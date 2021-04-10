Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

ANET traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. 305,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,769. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.78.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,739 shares of company stock worth $23,867,044 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.