Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.30. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

