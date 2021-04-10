Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.78. 239,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,016. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.