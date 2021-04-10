Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Equifax reported sales of $957.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

