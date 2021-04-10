Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.47. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $518.35. 123,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,174. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $287.15 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.16.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

