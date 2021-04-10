Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $124.29. 3,649,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

