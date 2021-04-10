Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.