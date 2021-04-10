Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $39.41 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

