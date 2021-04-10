Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $39.41 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.