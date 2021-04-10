Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.94 on Friday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $612.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

