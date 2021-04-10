Brokerages Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,419. STERIS has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

