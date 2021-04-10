Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.