Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

