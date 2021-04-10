Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. 5,310,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,402. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

