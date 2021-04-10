Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.02 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.