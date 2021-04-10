Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.02 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

