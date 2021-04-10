Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

