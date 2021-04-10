BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $137.53 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $137.53 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,419,776 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

