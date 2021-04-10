BSCPAD Market Cap Achieves $136.77 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $136.77 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00008592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,424,776 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

