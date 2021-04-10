BSCView (BSCV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $502,661.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.