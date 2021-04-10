BSCView (BSCV) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $434,561.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

