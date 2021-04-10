BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Up 1.1% This Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $101,775.69 and approximately $323.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

