BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,716 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.