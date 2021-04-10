BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 2,152,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,659. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

