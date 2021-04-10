BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,169 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.