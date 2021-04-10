BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 32,990,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,227,988. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.