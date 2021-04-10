BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

